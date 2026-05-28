Azerbaijan transits another batch of Russian urea and flour to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Shipment of another batch of urea and flour from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan was carried out in transit, Trend reports.

A total of 2 railcars of urea weighing 126 tons and 1 railcar of flour weighing 67 tons were sent from the Bilajari station to the Boyuk Kesik station.

So far, more than 28,000 tons of grain, more than 4,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been sent from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit, petroleum products are also exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia. So far, more than 10,000 tons of diesel, 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of RON-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.