Azerbaijan, China emphasize importance of strategic partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi during his working visit to New York, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by Trend, the meeting expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for organizing the UN Security Council open debate on “Maintenance of international peace and security: respect for the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system,” and emphasized that this initiative is of particular importance in the context of today’s global challenges.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and China, noting that the high level of political dialogue and the partnership based on mutual trust have entered a new stage in recent years. In this context, it was emphasized that the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in 2025 played an important role in further strengthening bilateral ties.

It was noted that the agreements and documents signed during the state visit of the President of Azerbaijan to China in 2025 created broad opportunities for expanding cooperation in various directions. It was also highlighted that the year 2027 will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China, and this milestone is expected to further boost bilateral relations.

During the meeting, high appreciation was given to the potential for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, energy security, green energy, industry, digital innovation, agriculture, science, education, and humanitarian areas. The contribution of Chinese-invested enterprises to economic cooperation was also noted. The strategic importance of joint projects within the framework of the Middle Corridor and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was underlined. It was also noted that the abolition of visa requirements between the two countries contributes to the expansion of people-to-people contacts.

The sides emphasized the importance of continuing mutual support and cooperation within international and regional organizations, and exchanged views on prospects for joint activities within the UN, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Non-Aligned Movement, and other multilateral platforms.

Satisfaction was expressed with the active participation of the Chinese delegation in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum held in Azerbaijan in May this year, noting that this participation made a significant contribution to the development of multilateral cooperation.

The importance of strengthening people-to-people contacts, as well as expanding exchange programs in education, culture, tourism, and youth affairs, was emphasized as playing a key role in the development of long-term partnership.

In addition, regional security issues were reviewed. Appreciation was expressed to the Azerbaijani side for its support in the evacuation of Chinese citizens from Iran.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.