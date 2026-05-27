President of Bulgaria sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. President of the Republic of Bulgaria Iliana Yotova sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

Please accept my congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I take this solemn occasion to express my most sincere gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to me and my delegation during the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

Allow me to share with you my strong impressions of the forum, which was attended by more than ten mayors of Bulgarian municipalities, as well as representatives of higher educational institutions in Bulgaria.

I would also like to emphasize my satisfaction with the second bilateral meeting held with you in three months, which is evidence of the intensive political dialogue between our countries at the highest level. I fully share your opinion that the positive political dynamics in our relations need to be transformed into practical results, cooperation, and projects that will be beneficial to both sides.

I believe that the implementation of the agreements reached during our talks in the field of energy cooperation, to increase the supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgarian companies, as well as the discussed potential of the second energy corridor for transmission of green energy overland between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria, are necessary investments in today's world, torn by conflicts and insecurity. The intensification of partnership relations in the field of industrial zones and technological parks, as well as the expansion of educational and cultural ties between our two peoples, are also important priority areas for Bulgaria.

It would be an honor for me to have you as my guest in Bulgaria, so that we can jointly inaugurate Shusha Park in the city of Veliko Tarnovo after its construction, as a vivid symbol of our friendly relations.

With the hope that I will have the opportunity to welcome you on Bulgarian soil in the near future, I would like to wish you and your family good health, as well as further success in your highly responsible activities," the letter reads.