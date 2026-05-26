Uzbek president plans to expand SMEs financial opportunities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 26. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed proposals aimed at expanding financial support for small and medium-sized businesses and improving access to financial services through new digital tools and artificial intelligence technologies, Trend reports, citing the presidential press service.

The presentation focused on reducing barriers that still limit access to financing for entrepreneurs despite recent reforms under Uzbekistan’s broader economic modernization agenda.

Officials said the country’s total loan portfolio for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) has reached 218 trillion soms (approximately $18 billion), equivalent to around 12% of gross domestic product. However, the share of unsecured online microloans remains low, while approval processes can take up to seven days.

Under the proposed reforms, Uzbekistan plans to launch a digital financial platform that would allow entrepreneurs to apply for loans, receive offers from multiple banks, compare terms, and choose the most suitable financing option online.

The platform will be integrated with the country’s e-government databases, enabling banks to automatically access verified business information. Officials said the system is expected to reduce paperwork, save time, and minimize human involvement in loan decisions.

Beginning Dec. 1, 2026, authorities plan to introduce an alternative AI-based scoring model through the platform.

Unlike traditional credit scoring, which relies mainly on credit history, the new system would evaluate business activity, utility payments, turnover, tax data, and other digital indicators. The government says the approach will help entrepreneurs without formal credit histories gain greater access to financing.

Artificial intelligence tools are also expected to generate recommendations for improving borrowers’ credit profiles, assessing risks, and supporting business development.

Commercial banks are additionally expected to launch an “AI Consultant” program designed to help entrepreneurs develop business ideas and identify financing opportunities based on the economic specialization and growth potential of local neighborhoods, or mahallas.

The government also announced additional incentives under its continuous small business support program. Entrepreneurs with positive repayment records who previously received microloans will see the unsecured portion of available financing doubled from 100 million to 200 million soms (about $16,660).

In addition, the state will subsidize part of interest expenses on loans and leasing agreements worth up to 5 billion soms (approximately $416,000), regardless of the total financing amount.

Officials also proposed awarding annual grants of up to 300 million soms (around $25,000) to 100 businesses that successfully expand operations and implement digitalization, international standards, and green technologies.

Mirziyoyev approved the proposals and instructed officials to expand access to financial services for entrepreneurs without credit histories while ensuring the platform’s cybersecurity and data protection measures.