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Azerbaijan repatriates body of Consul following tragic death in Iran

Azerbaijan Materials 25 May 2026 14:05 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan repatriates body of Consul following tragic death in Iran
Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The body of Azerbaijani consul Ramil Imranov, who died in a traffic accident in Tabriz, has been repatriated to Azerbaijan, spokesperson for the country's Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, told Trend.

"The diplomat will be buried in Goychay today," he said.

Meanwhile, on May 23, Ramil Imranov, who served as consul at the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in the Iranian city of Tabriz, died in a traffic accident that occurred near the village of Marand on the Jolfa–Tabriz highway.

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