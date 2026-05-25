Uzbek president honors graduating students nationwide

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 25. Schools across Uzbekistan held “Last Bell” ceremonies on Monday as nearly 472,000 students graduated from secondary education and prepared to enter adulthood, Trend reports via the press service of the president.

In an address to graduates, teachers and parents, the president described young people as the driving force behind the “New Uzbekistan” and said the country was committed to creating opportunities for every student to succeed.

More than 11,000 students graduated this year with gold and silver medals for academic achievement, marking a record high. The president said these students would serve as examples for their peers and contribute to the country’s future development.

He emphasized the growing importance of practical skills in a rapidly changing labor market, saying employers increasingly value knowledge, qualifications and results over formal diplomas alone.

The speech encouraged graduates to master at least one foreign language and one modern profession, particularly in technology-related fields such as artificial intelligence.

Uzbekistan currently has 207 universities and 643 technical colleges capable of training young specialists, the address said. Authorities also highlighted the increasing number of students being admitted to leading foreign universities before completing school.

The president announced several youth-focused economic initiatives, including 25 trillion UZS ($1.9 billion) in preferential loans for aspiring entrepreneurs and a $100 million fund to support startup projects launched by graduates.

Major IT companies are expected to train at least 50,000 graduates annually in artificial intelligence and help place them in high-paying jobs, according to the statement.

The address also praised the achievements of young Uzbek athletes and artists, citing chess players and footballers who have gained international recognition in recent years, as well as a short film by young Uzbek filmmakers that won the Grand Prix at an inclusive cinema festival held alongside the Cannes Film Festival.

Calling graduates the future engineers, doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs and creators of a “Third Renaissance,” the president urged young people to set ambitious goals, believe in themselves and remain committed to education and self-development.

“Today you have graduated from school, but the school of life is only beginning,” the address said.