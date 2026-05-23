Turkmenistan, U.S. discuss expansion of political, economic cooperation

Photo: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in the U.S.

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 23. Turkmenistan and the United States reviewed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and regional connectivity areas, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in Washington D.C.

The talks were held during a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the United States Esen Aydogdyyev and Congressman Bill Huizenga at the U.S. Congress.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of Turkmenistan-U.S. relations, with a focus on strengthening political dialogue, boosting trade and economic ties, and enhancing regional connectivity initiatives involving Central Asia and the United States.

Particular attention was given to cooperation formats such as C5+1, which brings together the U.S. and Central Asian states, and B5+1, aimed at deepening engagement with the private sector.

Congressman Huizenga highlighted the positive outcomes of the recent C5+1 Summit and underscored the importance of maintaining active dialogue between the United States and Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan.

The meeting also included discussions on regional developments and potential avenues for expanding practical cooperation in areas of mutual interest.