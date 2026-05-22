Azerbaijan’s FM, UNCTAD chief assess global economic fallout of Middle East tensions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and discussed the impact of the situation in the Middle East on the global economy, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the meeting discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNCTAD. The parties exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation in the areas of sustainable development, international trade, investment attraction, digital transformation, the green economy, and the integration of developing countries into global economic processes.

Emphasizing the importance Azerbaijan attaches to multilateral cooperation, Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the initiatives being implemented by country in the areas of regional ties, transport and logistics capabilities, energy security, and the climate agenda.

Rebeca Grynspan expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between UNCTAD and Azerbaijan and highly commended Azerbaijan’s growing role in regional economic cooperation and transport infrastructure development projects. She emphasized the importance of expanding joint projects in the areas of trade and development within the framework of UNCTAD.

The meeting addressed the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the post-conflict period, efforts to rebuild and rehabilitate the liberated territories, as well as the situation in the Middle East and the impact of current tensions on the global economy and trade.

The meeting also addressed other regional and international issues of mutual interest.