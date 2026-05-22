Azerbaijan–Tajikistan trade expands rapidly, doubling year-on-year - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Bilateral trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan demonstrated substantial macroeconomic acceleration from January through April of the current year, increasing more than twofold year-on-year to eclipse $8.5 million, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahib Alakbarov said during the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, despite this highly positive growth trajectory, the current trade volumes fail to reflect the true, underlying potential of economic cooperation between the two nations.

"While we are documenting an upward trend in bilateral trade turnover, it remains notably below the benchmark achievable given the structural capacity of our respective national economies," Alakbarov pointed out.

The deputy minister emphasized that the primary share of current trade operations stems from Azerbaijani exports, highlighting a significant opening for the strategic diversification of shipping lines and the expansion of mutual trade structures.

Alakbarov noted that Azerbaijan and Tajikistan possess highly complementary economic architectures, which establishes a firm baseline for future commercial growth.

"The regulatory landscape between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan is underpinned by approximately 90 bilateral documents spanning a comprehensive matrix of political and economic cooperation tracks," he added.

According to Alakbarov, this robust legal and contractual framework ensures the sustainable development of bilateral relations and guarantees long-term predictability for corporate partnerships. He singled out the Declaration on Strategic Partnership executed in May 2024 as a pivotal instrument shaping long-term interaction vector.

The deputy minister stressed that this legal architecture directly enables both states to aggressively expand joint ventures across commerce, foreign direct investment (FDI), and cross-border industrial cooperation loops.

The ongoing Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum in Baku brings together senior ministerial delegations and prominent private sector business circles from both countries. The specialized platform directs sharp analytical focus toward advancing trade-economic cooperation, mapping out strategic investment corridors, driving industrial integration, and cementing real-time networks between Azerbaijani and Tajik entrepreneurs.