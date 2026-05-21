Uzbekistan, Qatar hold talks on expanding trade and investment cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. Uzbek and Qatari officials held talks on the further deepening of trade and economic relations, the advancement of joint investment projects, and the expansion of cooperation in infrastructure development and public-private partnership (PPP) mechanisms, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek government.

The meeting was attended by Qatar’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Hasan Hamza Hashim; Said Al Braydi, Director of International Cooperation and Trade Agreements at Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Transport Jasurbek Choriyev; Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Shokhrukh Gulamov; as well as other senior officials.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and enhancing the strategic partnership between the two countries through the launch of new joint initiatives and large-scale projects.

The parties reviewed prospects for cooperation in strategic sectors, including infrastructure development and projects implemented under public-private partnership (PPP) frameworks in Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, the parties also discussed collaboration in privatization processes and measures aimed at increasing private sector participation in the Uzbek economy.