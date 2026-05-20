WUF13 strengthens Azerbaijan's international reputation - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), held in Baku, is considered one of the largest international events hosted by Azerbaijan in recent years, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, the World Urban Forum is organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and is considered one of the most influential platforms on urbanization issues in the world.

“The forum brings together representatives of governments, international organizations, urban planners, architects, investors, and experts from various countries. The main goal of the event is to discuss issues related to rapid urbanization, sustainable urban development, housing problems, climate change, and modern urban governance.”

Garayev noted that hosting WUF13 in Baku holds significance for Azerbaijan beyond its international status.

"This forum has a significant impact on the country's international image, urban planning policies, investment opportunities, and the promotion of reconstruction projects being implemented in the post-conflict period. In recent years, Azerbaijan has sought to position itself as one of the region’s diplomatic and event hubs, hosting Formula 1, COP29, international sports competitions, and various global events. WUF13 is also seen as a continuation of this strategy. The arrival in Baku of thousands of participants from dozens of countries around the world as part of the forum enhances Azerbaijan’s international image. Representatives of foreign media and international experts are familiarizing themselves with Baku’s infrastructure, urban development projects, and urbanization policies. And this makes an additional contribution to the country’s international image and promotion.”

The political scientist noted that during WUF13, the reconstruction projects implemented by Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period are also coming to the fore as one of the main themes of the presentations.

“The ‘smart city’ and ‘smart village’ projects being implemented in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur are being presented to an international audience. New urban development plans, as well as projects in the fields of green energy and modern infrastructure in the villages of Aghali, Fuzuli, and Zangilan, are being showcased as a model of urbanization in Azerbaijan. According to the official position, these projects are being implemented in accordance with the concept of a sustainable city of the future.”

In addition, Garayev noted that such international forums are also important from an investment perspective.

“At WUF13, international companies operating in the fields of construction, architecture, engineering, urban planning, and infrastructure have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the Azerbaijani market. Experts believe that the forum can pave the way for new partnerships, particularly in the areas of ‘green cities,’ intelligent transportation systems, and digital governance. This, in turn, can have a positive impact on urban infrastructure and the construction sector in the long term.”

The political scientist noted that the forum also has a short-term impact on the tourism and services sectors.

"The arrival of thousands of foreign visitors in Baku boosts economic activity in hotels, restaurants, transportation, and other service sectors. And the images that foreign participants share on social media about Baku provide additional support for promoting tourism in the country. WUF13 is an important platform for enhancing Azerbaijan’s international standing, promoting Karabakh projects, expanding investment opportunities, and establishing new cooperation in the field of urbanization. WUF13 could become for Azerbaijan not just an international event, but a turning point in urbanization policy,” he noted.