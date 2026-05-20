EU Parliament opens new pathways for public housing investment - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. To address the housing crisis, we conducted a mid-term review of the overall policy framework, thereby creating an opportunity for investment in public housing through the European Regional Development Fund (EDDF), which was previously impossible, Member of the European Parliament Marcos Ros Sempere said, Trend reports.

This was stated by Member of the European Parliament Marcos Ros Sempere at a round table of parliamentarians on "How can national legislation transform global commitments in the field of housing into real results?", held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urbanism Forum (WUF13).

"In the European Parliament, we are also working to strengthen support for affordable, sustainable, and community-based housing models, as well as diverse housing solutions. In September, for the first time, we adopted the concept of "affordable housing" as a separate concept, and this is no longer just social housing, but an area that can be funded from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). We are now advocating a broader approach. During the negotiations on the new budget program for 2028-2034, we declare that housing policy cannot be considered in isolation from spatial planning, mobility, public services, energy efficiency, and climate sustainability," he said.

The MP stressed that one of the main problems today is precisely the fragmented management of politics and budgets.

“All too often, housing policy is disconnected from land-use planning and transportation systems, and at the same time, many local authorities face a shortage of funding. We need to find both funding and solutions at the same time. That is why we in the European Parliament are advocating for stronger multilevel governance and increased funding under the next multiannual financial framework (MFF). This will be our top priority for the next two to three years, and we will continue to push these issues forward during negotiations on the next MFF,” he added.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.