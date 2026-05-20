UNEP urges 'green/blue' integration and global co-op for resilient dev't of Caspian cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Integration of "green/blue" infrastructures and strengthening of cross-border cooperation are considered essential for the sustainable development of coastal cities in the Caspian region, UNEP Regional Coordinator for Europe, Mahir Aliyev, said at an event "Breathing Life into the New Urban Agenda: Integrating Air Quality and Green Infrastructure for Resilient Cities" within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that forming human settlements around water bodies - rivers, lakes, and seas - isn't accidental, and this is the historical basis of the "green-blue connection" concept.

According to him, there is a natural interaction between cities located on the coast of the Caspian Sea, which plays an important role both in terms of ecology and urban planning.

Aliyev pointed out that the development of cities directly affects the Caspian Sea, and, at the same time, the sea itself directly affects cities.

"The growth of cities, the expansion of infrastructure, the growth of industry and housing are affecting the Caspian Sea. At the same time, the sea regulates the climate, performs a cooling function, and provides natural ecosystem services," he explained.

He emphasized that environmental problems in the Caspian region are not only local in nature, and impacts from other regions also complicate the situation. Therefore, solving the issue requires political will, a legal framework, and international cooperation.

"The Tehran Convention is an important legal mechanism that unites the political commitments of the five littoral states to protect the environment of the Caspian Sea. This framework allows for the transformation of science-based approaches into policy, and policy into concrete action plans," he said.

The UNEP official added that integrated coastal zone management is one of the main directions of sustainable development in the Caspian region. According to him, this approach strengthens both the ecological and socio-economic sustainability of cities.

He highlighted that as a result of climate change, serious problems such as sea level rise, dust storms, desertification and impacts on biodiversity arise in the Caspian region, and adaptation measures must be taken against these risks.

"We must strengthen the sustainability of both natural and urban infrastructures based on scientific knowledge. The goal is to ensure human health, well-being and sustainable life for future generations," Aliyev stressed.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.