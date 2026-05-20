President Ilham Aliyev awards group of Azerbaijan Metrology Institute employees with "Taraggi" medal

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. A group of employees of the "Azerbaijan Metrology Institute" public legal entity, subordinate to the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan, has been awarded the "Taraggi" medal for their services in the development of the metrology field in the country, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following employees of the public legal entity were awarded the "Taraggi" medal:

Elnur Bayramov

Rasim Bayramov

Aziz Azizov

Ramiz Hasanov

Azer Gurbanov

Shahla Musayeva

Chingiz Osmanov

Namig Shirinov

Mehriban Shirinova