Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat establish Baku Urban Award (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Government of Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat have established a new global award in the field of sustainable urban development - the Baku Urban Award, the Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, WUF13 National Coordinator Anar Guliyev said at the event "The Baku Urban Award: Scaling Housing Solutions for Global Impact" within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Anacláudia Rossbach, noted that the awards are of great importance for UN-Habitat.

"The awards provide us with the opportunity to work with high-level curators, experts, and civil society," she said.

Meanwhile, Guliyev added that the Baku Urban Award will be evaluated by an independent and internationally renowned jury.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.