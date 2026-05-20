Uzbekistan’s solar and wind power achieves record daily output

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. Solar and wind power plants in Uzbekistan have set a new record in daily electricity generation, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Energy.

On May 13, electricity produced by large solar and wind power plants reached 62.4 million kWh in a single day. Of this volume, 36 million kWh was generated by solar power plants, while 26.4 million kWh came from wind farms, accounting for 29% of total electricity production.

The result exceeded the previous record by 10.4 million kWh, or 20%. The prior maximum was recorded on April 28 of the current year at 52 million kWh.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has been rapidly expanding its renewable energy sector since the late 2010s, moving from a system dominated almost entirely by gas-fired generation to a more diversified power mix. The shift accelerated after 2019-2020, when the government began large-scale tenders for solar and wind projects with foreign partners under long-term PPAs, attracting developers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, and Europe. By the mid-2020s, multiple utility-scale solar and wind plants had already been commissioned or reached advanced construction stages, particularly in the Navoi, Bukhara, and Karakalpakstan regions.

Consequently, renewables have started to contribute a measurable share to daily electricity output. The government has set long-term targets to significantly raise the share of renewables in electricity production by 2030, alongside efforts to reduce domestic gas consumption in the power sector.