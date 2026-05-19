Azerbaijan's firm stance moves S. Caucasus toward genuine peace, cooperation - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Thanks to Azerbaijan’s firm stance and decisive actions, the South Caucasus is transitioning from decades of instability to opportunities for genuine peace and cooperation, the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the event “Cities at the Heart of Connectivity: Urban Reconstruction and Regional Cooperation,” held in Baku as part of WUF13.

The minister emphasized that the end of the protracted conflict and the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity have changed the regional dynamics, eliminated the main threat to peace and security, and created new opportunities for regional cooperation, trade, connectivity, and economic development:

“In this context, the process of bilateral normalization of relations with Armenia initiated by Azerbaijan creates a solid foundation for the development of cooperation and interconnection for the benefit of the countries of the region,” he emphasized.

Bayramov recalled that the Washington Peace Summit, held on August 8, 2025, was marked by its historic outcomes:

“The joint statement and bilateral agreement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as U.S. President Donald Trump as a witness, effectively established peace between the parties and laid the foundation for a new phase of confidence-building and economic cooperation.

Azerbaijan is determined to continue this process with patience, responsibility, and with the aim of achieving a complete, sustainable, and irreversible normalization,” he concluded.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.