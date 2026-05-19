WUF13 in Baku hosts panel on 'ASAN Model in Urbanization: Role of Public Services and Volunteerism'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. A panel discussion titled "ASAN Model in Urbanization: The Role of Public Services and Volunteerism" is being held at the pavilion of the State Support Agency of the "ASAN Volunteers" Organization within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

The session will highlight the contributions of volunteerism, youth participation, and innovative public service approaches to sustainable urban development.

The panel will also present social impact initiatives implemented based on the ASAN model, including "ASAN Appeal" and "ASAN Life", and interactive discussions will be held with participants on the role of citizen participation in the formation of inclusive and sustainable urban communities.

Will be updated