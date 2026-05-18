President of Kyrgyzstan proposes creating international association of mountain cities

Photo: Official website of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has proposed considering the creation of an international association of mountain cities, Trend reports.

The President made this initiative during a leaders' statement at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

"Considering the particular relevance of mountain town development, as well as our experience and expertise in this area, we propose considering the creation of an international association of mountain towns. We hope that the association will become a platform for exchanging best practices and implementing joint research projects aimed at the sustainable development of mountain towns," said Zhaparov.

According to the President of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek is ready to host the association's headquarters.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 to 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.