Serbia, Azerbaijan to cooperate in energy and digital technologies – Vučić

Photo: Office of the President of the Republic of Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced plans to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of energy and digital technologies, Trend reports.

He announced this during his speech at the Leaders' Summit within the framework of WUF13 in Baku.

“We look forward to working with our friends from Azerbaijan on constructing a gas-powered electricity plant near the city of Niš,” he added.

The Serbian President also highlighted the importance of technology and artificial intelligence in developing “smart cities” and addressing urban challenges such as overcrowding, traffic congestion, and waste management.

“Technology, digitization, and AI can be key in the future development of cities. ‘Smart cities’ are the future,” he emphasized.

Vučić pointed to Belgrade’s experience, where free public transport has already been introduced and the fleet of electric buses is planned to expand to reduce air pollution.

“We are actively developing new approaches to urban mobility and want to draw on Azerbaijan’s experience to implement joint projects,” he added.

The Serbian President also stressed that cooperation with Azerbaijan will cover digital technologies and supercomputers, which will help Serbia improve energy management and urban infrastructure.

“We currently have two state-of-the-art supercomputers in Kragujevac, and a third will soon be operational. This will enhance digital city management and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy sources,” Vučić explained.