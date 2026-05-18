Azerbaijan and Türkiye sign memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have signed a memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation, the Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Within the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku, together with COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, we held a meeting with Türkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and COP31 President Murat Kurum.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on Technical Cooperation in Energy Efficiency in Buildings between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye was signed.

Azerbaijan-Türkiye energy security cooperation continues to expand not only in the field of energy security, but also in energy efficiency, which is one of the key pillars of the energy transition," he noted.