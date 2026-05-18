Iran to follow its principled position on talks - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Iran will strictly adhere to its “principled position” at every stage of ongoing negotiations, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Sunday, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei said that discussions over Iran’s nuclear program and uranium enrichment have continued for the past two years amid repeated allegations, which he dismissed as unfounded.

He said the negotiation process between Iran and the United States remains ongoing and involves exchanges through intermediary channels.

“After the Iranian side put forward a 14-point plan, both sides exchanged views,” Baghaei said. “Iran received the U.S. position on revised proposals through the intermediary country Pakistan. After Iran sent its views through Pakistan, it received a new set of proposals from the other side, and Iran’s positions were sent back two days ago.”

Baghaei emphasized that Iran’s right to enrich uranium is recognized under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), adding that it requires no external validation.

He said Iran will continue to defend its position throughout the negotiation process.

The remarks come amid continued tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and regional security developments, following a period of heightened conflict earlier this year involving Iran, the United States and Israel, and subsequent mediation efforts led by Pakistan.