President Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku (PHOTO) (LIVE)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The opening ceremony of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) has got underway in Baku, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the event.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anacláudia Rossbach welcomed the heads of state and government, as well as the heads of delegations participating in the session.

The welcoming ceremony was followed by the taking of a family photo.

Will be updated