WUF14 set to be held in Mexico

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The 14th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF14) will be hosted in Mexico City, Clara Brugada, Mayor of Mexico City, announced during her address at the joint opening session of the assemblies within the framework of the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

​The mayor emphasized that Mexico City possesses a deeply rooted, ancient historical heritage.

​"In this regard, our people serve as a vital source of ideas and inspiration for this very theme," Brugada stated.

​She further noted that at the ongoing WUF13 session in Baku, delegates representing over 100 countries are actively deliberating on one of the most critical and principled issues concerning the collective future of humanity.