High level of participation in WUF13 reflects forum's significance - Anar Guliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The exceptionally high level of participation in WUF13 vividly reflects the global significance of the forum, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and National Coordinator for WUF13, said during the Ministerial Meeting at the World Urban Forum, Trend reports.

​"We are particularly pleased with the high level of participation at WUF13. Such extensive engagement reflects the immense significance of this forum and stands as a direct result of our close partnership with UN-Habitat—a collaboration built on mutual trust and a shared understanding of our responsibility for a sustainable urban future," he said.

​He noted that the ministerial meeting has served as a vital platform for discussing practical solutions, exchanging best international practices, and strengthening collective action in the areas of urban development and poverty reduction.