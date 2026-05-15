Azerbaijan aims to electrify end-use consumption across economy, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan plans to expand electrification across all sectors of the economy as part of its long-term energy transition strategy, said Rena Humbatova, deputy director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy, Trend reports.

Speaking at the international conference “Shaping Human Capital for Sustainable and Resilient Urban Development” in Baku, Humbatova noted that Azerbaijan has already achieved universal access to electricity and is now focused on electrifying end-use energy consumption throughout the economy.

“Since electric technologies are significantly more efficient than fossil fuel-based systems, electrification will play a key role in reducing overall fossil fuel demand,” she said.

Humbatova emphasized that the growing use of electric vehicles and the electrification of railway infrastructure are already helping improve energy efficiency in the country.

She added that the share of renewable energy in Azerbaijan’s installed electricity generation capacity is projected to reach 38% by 2030 and 42.5% by 2035.

According to Humbatova, Azerbaijan’s technical renewable energy potential is estimated at 135 gigawatts onshore and 157 gigawatts offshore.