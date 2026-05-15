President Erdoğan calls for raising tech co-op within OTS to highest level

TURKESTAN, Kazakhstan, May 15. Cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the field of technology must be taken to the highest possible level, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at an informal OTS summit in Turkestan, Trend's special correspondent reports.

“In this regard, we consider the holding of our summit on issues of artificial intelligence and digital development to be very timely. We must adopt the concept of a digital world evolving through digitalization as a strategic vision for our common future," he said.

Erdoğan noted that the Turkic world should view the topic of artificial intelligence through the lens of opportunities and the application of the right approach, so that these technologies do not become a tool for global domination.