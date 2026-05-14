Kharibulbul Festival organized at high level - participant from Turkmenistan

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Kharibulbul festival in Shusha is organized at a high level, Allaverdi Nazarov, a festival participant and director of the Galkynysh ensemble (Turkmenistan), told Trend.

"We came to the Kharibulbul festival from Turkmenistan with our ensemble. This is our first participation, and we are very happy to be here. We have the warmest impressions: everything is very beautiful, the atmosphere is wonderful, the views are magnificent. I'd like to especially highlight the high level of organization—everything is being held at a high standard. Many thanks to the organizers and all the people of Azerbaijan for the warm welcome, hospitality, and friendly attitude," he said.

A. Nazarov noted that this is a wonderful festival where one can not only showcase one's art but also learn about the cultures of other peoples.

On May 14, the opening of the 9th Kharibulbul International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, took place in the city of Shusha, on the Jydyr Duzu plain.

Over the course of two days, concerts and cultural events will take place at various venues in Shusha. The festival aims to foster intercultural dialogue, strengthen musical ties, and foster creative exchange between artists from different countries.