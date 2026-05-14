Kazakhstan, Türkiye agree to boost Middle Corridor potential through joint projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. Kazakhstan and Türkiye have agreed to enhance the potential of the Middle Corridor through the implementation of a number of joint projects, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a joint press conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following talks in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

“Our countries can be called a bridge firmly linking East and West. We must make maximum use of this shared advantage. Therefore, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and I agreed to increase the potential of the Middle Corridor through the implementation of several projects. I believe this decision fully meets the interests of both nations,” Tokayev said.

According to the Kazakh president, air transport and cargo transportation remain strategically important areas of cooperation.

He noted that TAV Airports Holding plans to transform Almaty International Airport into a logistics hub for Central Asia.

“We are ready to provide comprehensive support for this project. We also expect close cooperation with Turkish investors in implementing other initiatives in the transport and logistics sector. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to offer special preferences to Turkish businesses,” Tokayev added.

The Middle Corridor is an international transport and trade route linking Asia and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and Türkiye. The route begins in China, passes through Central Asian countries, crosses the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan and Georgia, and then continues through Türkiye to Europe. It is considered an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern transport corridors.