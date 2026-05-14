Azerbaijan's ABB Invest weighs tapping foreign bank for bond issuance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan's ABB Invest plans to issue bonds with a foreign bank, and relevant negotiations are underway, Executive Director of ABB Invest Nadir Babazade said at a press conference on the disclosure of the company's financial indicators for 2025, Trend reports.

According to him, although discussions on the issue continue, the public hasn't been provided with detailed information about the project due to the absence of a final decision.

"Negotiations are currently underway in this direction. However, since there is no final decision, we cannot disclose additional information yet," Babazade noted.

ABB Invest, established in 2020, is one of the biggest investment companies in the Azerbaijani capital market. It provides a full range of investment services to retail and corporate clients.