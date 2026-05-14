Azerbaijan eases stay regulations for WUF13 International attendees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan's State Migration Service (SMS) has issued an appeal to foreigners and stateless persons visiting the country in connection with the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports via the SMS.

According to the statement, foreigners and stateless persons arriving in the country with a WUF13 visa or under a visa-free regime, who are registered in the UN-Habitat program, are exempted from the requirement to register by place of stay in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a period of 30 days.