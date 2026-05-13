SOCAR to open representative office in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. A decision has been made to open a representative office of SOCAR in Uzbekistan, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Uzbek president.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf, and executives of bp Ariel Flores and Giovanni Cristofoli. The company representatives arrived in Uzbekistan to participate in the “Uzbekistan Energy Week – 2026” forum.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with the companies, which are among the leaders in the energy and oil and gas sectors.

The parties positively noted the successful cooperation in the energy sector. It was emphasized that SOCAR is a partner of Uzbekistan in the implementation of a hydrocarbon field development project on the Ustyurt Plateau. The participation of British Petroleum in the large-scale project was also highly appreciated.

The sides stressed the importance of advancing joint projects in the oil and gas sector, including hydrocarbon exploration, production and deep processing, establishing long-term oil and petroleum product supplies, and training industry specialists.

bp today confirmed its entry into a production sharing agreement (PSA) for six blocks in the North Ustyurt region of Uzbekistan. The agreement includes the Boyterak, Terengquduq, Birqori, Kharoy, Qoraqalpoq and Qulboy blocks.

The agreements were signed in Tashkent on the sidelines of the “Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan Conference - 2026” by Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Abdugani Sanginov, Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz JSC; Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR; and Gio Cristofoli, bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.