Kazakhstan, UNFPA discuss cooperation on population health and social policy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 12. The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, and United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) Diene Keita discussed cooperation in population policy, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

Bektenov said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches special importance to comprehensive cooperation with the United Nations. He noted that the government is ready to further expand its partnership with UNFPA in line with national priorities, adding that the agency’s country office in Astana complements Kazakhstan’s broader socio-economic reforms aimed at building a more inclusive society.

Keita, in turn, praised Kazakhstan’s progress in social development, stressing UNFPA’s readiness to continue providing expert support for strategic initiatives. She said the UN was founded on the principles of peace, security, and sustainable development, adding that Kazakhstan’s policies are consistent with these goals.

She highlighted progress in reducing maternal mortality and improving healthcare for women and youth, as well as Kazakhstan’s focus on education and social welfare. Keita also pointed to constitutional reforms centered on human rights and individual choice, describing them as particularly relevant in a period of global change.

The UNFPA Executive Director further noted the advanced technological development of Kazakhstan’s healthcare system and the introduction of AI-based solutions. During a visit to a hospital in Astana, she praised its equipment, saying it was comparable to leading international medical institutions.

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Health, maternal mortality has declined by 35% over the past five years, while infant mortality has fallen by 25%. The country is implementing the “Analar saulygy” program to improve maternal health, and 90 youth health centers are currently operating nationwide.