Blood donation initiative by Yelo Bank employees: "Donate Blood, Save Lives!" (PHOTO)

On May 8, International Thalassemia Day, Yelo Bank’s Headquarters once again transformed into a center for kindness. Employees enthusiastically joined the Bank's "Donate Blood, Save Lives" call, participating as donors to support individuals battling thalassemia and hemophilia.



The blood supply collected during the campaign, conducted under the supervision of a professional medical team from the Ministry of Health’s Republican Blood Bank, will serve the health of patients receiving vital treatments.



Yelo Bank takes great pride in contributing to the future of individuals with bright dreams through such initiatives. The Bank invites everyone whose health permits to become a donor and participate in this noble mission.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!