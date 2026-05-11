Azerbaijani Army servicemen injured in mine explosion in Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. On May 11, Azerbaijani army servicemen Muhammad Huseynov and Kamil Gaflanov were injured after stepping on a mine while performing their official duties in the Kalbajar district, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The injured servicemen were evacuated to the nearest medical facility.

The servicemen were immediately provided with first aid, and their condition is reported to be stable. They are currently undergoing treatment at a military medical institution.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

