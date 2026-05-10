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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 10 May 2026 18:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar

April 27

1.7000

May 4

1.7000

April 28

1.7000

May 5

1.7000

April 29

1.7000

May 6

1.7000

April 30

1.7000

May 7

1.7000

May 1

1.7000

May 8

1.7000
Average weekly price

1.7000

 Average weekly price

1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0,0012 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0,00326 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.99332 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro

April 27

1.9935

May 4

1.9938

April 28

1.9911

May 5

1.9850

April 29

1.9899

May 6

1.9951

April 30

1.9824

May 7

1.9977

May 1

1.9934

May 8

1.9950
Average weekly price

1.99006

 Average weekly price

1.99332

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles grew by 0,0132 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0,00394 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2,26822 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat for 100 rubles

April 27

2.2576

May 4

2.2704

April 28

2.2677

May 5

2.2641

April 29

2.2600

May 6

2.2513

April 30

2.2701

May 7

2.2717

May 1

2.2660

May 8

2.2836
Average weekly price

2.26428

 Average weekly price

2.26822

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0376 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the Turkish lira

April 27

0.0378

May 4

0.0376

April 28

0.0377

May 5

0.0376

April 29

0.0377

May 6

0.0376

April 30

0.0376

May 7

0.0376

May 1

0.0376

May 8

0.0375
Average weekly price

0.0377

 Average weekly price

0.0376

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