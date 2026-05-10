Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar April 27 1.7000 May 4 1.7000 April 28 1.7000 May 5 1.7000 April 29 1.7000 May 6 1.7000 April 30 1.7000 May 7 1.7000 May 1 1.7000 May 8 1.7000 Average weekly price 1.7000 Average weekly price 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0,0012 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0,00326 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.99332 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro April 27 1.9935 May 4 1.9938 April 28 1.9911 May 5 1.9850 April 29 1.9899 May 6 1.9951 April 30 1.9824 May 7 1.9977 May 1 1.9934 May 8 1.9950 Average weekly price 1.99006 Average weekly price 1.99332

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles grew by 0,0132 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0,00394 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2,26822 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat for 100 rubles April 27 2.2576 May 4 2.2704 April 28 2.2677 May 5 2.2641 April 29 2.2600 May 6 2.2513 April 30 2.2701 May 7 2.2717 May 1 2.2660 May 8 2.2836 Average weekly price 2.26428 Average weekly price 2.26822

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0376 manat.