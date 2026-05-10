Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.
|Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar
|
April 27
|
1.7000
|
May 4
|
1.7000
|
April 28
|
1.7000
|
May 5
|
1.7000
|
April 29
|
1.7000
|
May 6
|
1.7000
|
April 30
|
1.7000
|
May 7
|
1.7000
|
May 1
|
1.7000
|
May 8
|
1.7000
|Average weekly price
|
1.7000
|Average weekly price
|
1.7000
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0,0012 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0,00326 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.99332 manat per euro.
|Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro
|
April 27
|
1.9935
|
May 4
|
1.9938
|
April 28
|
1.9911
|
May 5
|
1.9850
|
April 29
|
1.9899
|
May 6
|
1.9951
|
April 30
|
1.9824
|
May 7
|
1.9977
|
May 1
|
1.9934
|
May 8
|
1.9950
|Average weekly price
|
1.99006
|Average weekly price
|
1.99332
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles grew by 0,0132 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0,00394 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2,26822 manat per 100 rubles.
|Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat for 100 rubles
|
April 27
|
2.2576
|
May 4
|
2.2704
|
April 28
|
2.2677
|
May 5
|
2.2641
|
April 29
|
2.2600
|
May 6
|
2.2513
|
April 30
|
2.2701
|
May 7
|
2.2717
|
May 1
|
2.2660
|
May 8
|
2.2836
|Average weekly price
|
2.26428
|Average weekly price
|
2.26822
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0376 manat.
|Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the Turkish lira
|
April 27
|
0.0378
|
May 4
|
0.0376
|
April 28
|
0.0377
|
May 5
|
0.0376
|
April 29
|
0.0377
|
May 6
|
0.0376
|
April 30
|
0.0376
|
May 7
|
0.0376
|
May 1
|
0.0376
|
May 8
|
0.0375
|Average weekly price
|
0.0377
|Average weekly price
|
0.0376