Kazakhstan, CNPC discuss urea and methanol plant project in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8. Chairman of the Management Board of KMG PetroChem Diaz Diyanov, and General Director of CNPC-Aktobemunaigas Zhu Shitao discussed the implementation of the gas chemical complex project for the production of urea and methanol in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region, Trend reports via KMG PetroChem.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the next stages of project implementation and reviewed outstanding issues requiring joint coordination. Particular attention was paid to the interaction between project participants, the timely execution of works, preparation for subsequent phases, and future investment decisions.

Following the talks, the parties agreed on further joint steps to advance the project.

In addition, representatives of the companies held a working meeting with the deputy akim of the Aktobe region to discuss state support measures, the creation of the Aktobe special economic zone, and the development of the engineering and transport infrastructure required for the future gas chemical complex.

According to the companies, a working group consisting of eight specialists responsible for coordinating key areas of the project has already relocated to Aktobe and will continue operations there permanently.

KMG PetroChem noted that the urea and methanol complex is considered one of Kazakhstan’s strategically important investment projects aimed at developing both the gas chemical industry and the agricultural sector. Kazakhstan currently does not have domestic urea production and relies on imports to meet agricultural demand. The new plant is expected to fully cover the domestic market’s needs, while also creating jobs, boosting the industrial potential of the Aktobe region, and increasing the country’s gas processing capacity.

In September 2025, within the framework of the 8th Kazakhstan-China Business Council, KMG PetroChem and CNPC-Aktobemunaigas signed an agreement on the key principles for establishing a joint venture, which is planned for 2026.

The future complex is planned to be located in the Mughalzhar district of the Aktobe region and is expected to produce up to 880,000 tons of high-nitrogen-content urea and 80,000 tons of methanol annually.

CNPC-Aktobemunaigas is China National Petroleum Corporation's (CNPC) first major investment project in Kazakhstan.