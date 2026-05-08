IsDB delegation reviews ongoing projects at Azerbaijan’s Alat FEZ

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. On May 7, a delegation led by Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), visited the Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ) and reviewed the projects currently underway, Trend reports, citing the Alat FEZ.



As part of the visit, the delegation met with Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy, Samad Beshirli, and other representatives of the Ministry of Economy. During the meeting, Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the Alat FEZ Authority, gave a detailed presentation on the zone.

During the presentation, Alasgarov provided the guests with detailed information about the business environment created for investors in the Alat SEZ. He spoke about the zone’s unique legal framework, fiscal and non-fiscal incentive packages, fully developed infrastructure, and industrial land plots with utilities, as well as its transportation and logistics advantages. In addition, he briefed the guests on completed infrastructure projects and ongoing projects being implemented within the zone.

Muhammad Al Jasser highly commended the work done, particularly noting the ongoing projects, including the construction of the airport. He also expressed great interest in the experience of other successful free economic zones and noted that the application of the “single window” principle in managing investor relations, as well as centralized process management, significantly enhances the zone’s attractiveness.

During the visit, the delegation and representatives of the Ministry of Economy reviewed the business environment created for investors in the Alat Free Economic Zone. First, the guests visited FEZ Zone 1, designated for the production of light and standard machinery, and reviewed the infrastructure work being carried out there. Later, they observed the construction of the international airport in FEZ Zone 4.