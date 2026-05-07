CPC prepares replacement of offshore mooring units at Novorossiysk terminal

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 7. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is preparing to replace two offshore mooring units at its marine terminal near Novorossiysk that have been in operation since 2001, Trend reports via the company.

From May 4 through May 7, CPC Director General Nikolay Gorban visited the consortium’s marine terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar region, where he conducted inspections and held a series of operational meetings.

During the visit, Gorban reviewed work related to the dismantling of offshore mooring unit VPU-2, which was damaged in an attack involving an unmanned surface vessel, as well as preparations for removing a previously used underwater manifold.

The inspection also covered the availability of equipment required for installing the new VPU-2 in its designated position and the progress of installing Russian-made communication systems on the offshore mooring units.

Special attention was paid to the condition of protective infrastructure at the marine terminal and shelters for personnel. The CPC head also reviewed employee preparedness and emergency response procedures.

According to the consortium, the CPC marine terminal handled a record 70.52 million tons of oil in 2025, the highest volume in the consortium’s history. The oil was loaded onto 587 tankers, including 142 Aframax vessels and 445 Suezmax tankers. This exceeded the 2024 figure by 7 million tons and three tankers.

The CPC is a major international oil transportation project involving Russia, Kazakhstan, and leading global energy companies. The system includes a 1,500-kilometer pipeline transporting crude oil primarily from Kazakhstan’s Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan fields, as well as from Russian producers.

About 80% of Kazakhstan’s oil exports are transported through the CPC system.