EBRD may join financing of Nakhchivan section of Zangezur Corridor — Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport

LEIPZIG, Germany, May 6. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is considering the possibility of participating in the financing of the Nakhchivan section of the Zangezur Corridor, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said at a press conference held on the occasion of the opening of the International Transport Forum (ITF) Summit in Leipzig, which is being chaired by Azerbaijan, Trend's correspondent reports from Leipzig.

“We are in close contact with our European partners. Together with the EBRD, work is ongoing on the preparation of a feasibility study for the project, which is expected to be completed and presented to the parties as early as September. The process is progressing positively, and we may see international institutions participating in the project,” Nabiyev said, adding that, in addition to the EBRD, the United States has also shown interest in the project, particularly within the framework of the TRIPP initiative.

“The time when we will see the results of this project is not far off. It is expected that work to bring the corridor’s infrastructure to an operational state could be completed by 2030,” the minister said.