Kazakhstan launches large-scale power plant repairs ahead of heating season

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 6. Kazakhstan is carrying out capital repairs of 9 power units, 55 boilers, and 51 turbines at power plants ahead of the upcoming heating season, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Energy.

The figures were presented at a nationwide conference on the outcomes of the 2025–2026 heating season, held on April 30 by the State Energy Supervision and Control Committee of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy.

Currently, repairs are underway on 4 power units, 18 boilers, and 7 turbines, while work on 1 boiler and 1 turbine has already been completed on schedule.

The program also covers 17,098 km of power transmission lines, 444 substations, and 3,408 distribution points and transformer stations, with the expected reduction of network wear to 65.7 percent.

In addition, 377 km of heat networks are planned for reconstruction and overhaul nationwide, including 130 km under the 2026 national energy modernization program, with the expected reduction of heat network wear to 48 percent.