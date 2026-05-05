Azerbaijan and Islamic Development Bank discuss strengthening cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy met with a delegation led by the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group to discuss priority areas of cooperation, ongoing and prospective joint projects, and preparations for hosting the IDB Group’s Annual Meetings in Baku in 2026, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and a delegation led by the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group, Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser.

At the meeting, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized that expanding economic cooperation with the IDB, including projects in the energy, infrastructure, water supply, and other sectors, plays a vital role in diversifying Azerbaijan’s economy and developing the private sector. It was noted that trade and regional integration, access to global value chains, and a stable macroeconomic environment have made Azerbaijan an attractive destination for foreign investors. It was noted that holding meetings in Baku will contribute to further promoting our country’s investment potential on a regional and international scale.

Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group, emphasized the importance of these meetings in strengthening partnerships and promoting innovative solutions that contribute to sustainable development in the Group’s member countries. The meetings also serve as an important platform for jointly discussing global challenges and identifying new opportunities for shared development.

In addition, it was announced at the meeting that the official theme of the IDB Group’s annual meetings, to be held in Baku, will be “Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity.”

The parties exchanged views on the preparatory work and planned activities related to hosting the Islamic Development Bank Group’s annual meetings in Baku in 2026, strengthening economic, including financial, partnerships, and prospects for further cooperation.

Meanwhile, the 51st Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group will take place in Baku from June 16 through June 19, 2026. The events, which will serve as a leading global platform for dialogue on development issues, will be attended by ministers of finance, economy, and other sectors, heads of international financial institutions and the private sector, as well as representatives of international organizations.