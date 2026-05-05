Uzbekistan moves to simplify tax and regulatory rules for businesses

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 5. Uzbekistan has introduced a set of measures aimed at streamlining tax and regulatory procedures for businesses operating in the trade, catering, and services sectors, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek President.

The proposals were examined during a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, focused on enhancing the efficiency of the business environment and promoting economic activity.

Key initiatives include simplifying the process for partial value-added tax (VAT) refunds for catering enterprises, as well as easing requirements related to environmental assessments and compensation payments for selected trade, catering, and service facilities.

Furthermore, the proposals seek to clarify certain labor-related procedures between employers and employees, with the objective of improving regulatory transparency and reducing administrative burdens for businesses.