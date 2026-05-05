Azerbaijan set to export new products to China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Azerbaijan will export hazelnuts and almonds to China, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency, Goshgar Tahmazli, said at the opening ceremony of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

He noted that one of the most important issues in the country is ensuring animal health.

"The declaration of Azerbaijan as a country free from bird flu and small-horned animal plague has led to the export of products in this field to many countries of the world. At the same time, we can say the same about fish and caviar. Products under food, veterinary, and phytosanitary control are being successfully exported to 73 countries of the world.

One of the important issues in terms of food and food safety is the implementation of animal identification. Its implementation will allow tracking animals during import and within the country. The adaptation of food safety to international standards has created an opportunity to gain access to a country like China. Thus, we have reached an agreement with China on the export of almonds and hazelnuts. Work is underway to export a number of food products," the official added.