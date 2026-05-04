Tehran says counterparty behavior hindering nuclear negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Iran believes that the lack of progress in the negotiations so far is due to the other side’s behavior, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on May 4, Trend reports.

According to him, in such a situation, it is not surprising that the U.S. abandoned the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action from the very beginning and launched an attack against Iran.

Baghaei noted that Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, also participated in the two rounds of negotiations and witnessed this inconsistent behavior.

Moreover, Baghaei stated that the Iranian Foreign Ministry is using all means to safeguard the nation's interests.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

In addition, on April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and the negotiations are concluded in one way or another.