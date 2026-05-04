Turkmenistan, UAE-based Dragon Oil discuss expanding energy partnership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 4. Turkmenistan and the UAE-based Dragon Oil have discussed prospects for expanding energy cooperation and strengthening long-term partnership in the sector, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The discussions took place at a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Bayram Bayramov and CEO of Dragon Oil Abdulkarim Al-Maazmi.

During the talks, the sides emphasized the strategic importance of long-term cooperation in the energy sector and its key role in strengthening economic ties between Turkmenistan and the UAE.

The parties also discussed prospects for expanding joint initiatives and underlined that Dragon Oil’s activities represent an important component of bilateral cooperation, contributing to the development of the regional energy sector and stability of global markets.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to constructive engagement and expressed mutual interest in creating favorable conditions for ongoing operations and implementing long-term development plans in the fuel and energy complex.