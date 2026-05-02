Brazilian ambassador notes impressive speed of Karabakh restoration (Exclusive)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 2. The speed of restoration in Karabakh is impressive, Manuel Montenegro, Ambassador of Brazil to Azerbaijan, told Trend on Saturday during a visit to East Zangezur and Karabakh.

"It is very pleasant to see the grand infrastructure projects being implemented here. This applies both to the road infrastructure and the creation of comfortable living conditions for the people, including residents who have historically lived in this region and now have the opportunity to return to their homes, which have been fully restored using modern technologies," the ambassador said.

Montenegro emphasized that the COP29 and COP30 summits have contributed to a significant rapprochement between the two countries.

"We are seeing more and more bilateral activity and interaction. Therefore, in my opinion, our relations are currently at a very high level. In many ways, this is due to the close cooperation established between the presidencies of COP29 and COP30," the diplomat noted.

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh commenced on May 1. The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration. More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the trip.

This marks the 21st visit of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories. Such trips are of significant importance for forming an objective understanding of the scale of projects being implemented and the results achieved in these areas. On the second day of the visit, the diplomatic representatives visited the Lachin district.