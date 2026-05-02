Azerbaijani oil decreases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $2.58, or 2.11%, on May 1 from the previous level, coming in at $119.68 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $2.52, or 2.12%, to $116.46 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude declined by $2.74, or 2.79%, to $95.42 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dipped by $4.91, or 4%, to $117.95 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.