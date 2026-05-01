Azerbaijan offers support for SIDS cultural heritage inclusion in UNESCO (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijan has expressed readiness to provide political and technical support for the inclusion of the cultural heritage of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in UNESCO, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev said at the opening of “BEA–COP31: High-Level Energy Transition” during a visit to Paris, France, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Rafiyev, at the invitation of Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, delivered a keynote address at the opening session of the “BEA–COP31: High-Level Energy Transition” event, jointly organized by the International Energy Agency and the COP31 Presidency.

In his speech, Rafiyev provided information on COP29 energy initiatives, the preparation process for COP31, and current global challenges related to climate change.

In the course of the visit, a dedicated event marking April 25, the International Day of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), was also held, organized by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to UNESCO. Speaking at the event, Rafiyev noted the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and SIDS and emphasized that, on the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to small island developing states and continues to provide support in international development assistance. As a new direction of cooperation, Azerbaijan is ready to provide political and technical support for the inclusion of the cultural heritage of SIDS countries in UNESCO.

Permanent representatives of SIDS countries to UNESCO participating in the event highlighted the importance of the decisions adopted at COP29 under Azerbaijan’s presidency for climate-vulnerable countries and expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan’s support. They also underlined the risks posed by climate change to the cultural heritage of SIDS and welcomed Azerbaijan’s initiative, expressing support for it.

An agreement was reached on the preparation and implementation of a joint program by Azerbaijan, UNESCO, and the SIDS group, comprising 39 states, aimed at addressing the identified challenges.

Moreover, Rafiyev also met with the leadership of the Turkish COP31 presidency, where discussions focused on preparations for COP31 to be held in Antalya.