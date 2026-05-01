Uzbekistan, GIZ sign €9M deal to expand green projects and master plans through 2029

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Uzbekistan and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) have signed an agreement to allocate €9 million in grant funding for the development of new master plans and implementation of green pilot projects for 2026–2029, Trend reports, citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Ilkhom Norkulov, GIZ Country Director Joachim Fritz, and Project Manager Beate Schoreith.

The parties discussed the current status of ongoing initiatives and future areas of cooperation. It was noted that, with previously allocated GIZ grant funds, comprehensive development strategies have already been prepared for 12 districts.

The sides also highlighted the successful implementation of 24 pilot projects across the country. These include a 500-hectare agritourism complex in the Shakhrisabz district, vocational training centers in several regions, as well as projects on intensive fish farming, installation of energy-efficient heat pumps in social facilities, and the creation of IT and craft centers. Total grant funding for these initiatives amounted to €1.3 million.

Further cooperation will focus on introducing artificial intelligence and advanced analytical tools into the development and implementation of regional strategies. Plans are in place to continue green projects in 12 districts and launch new initiatives in Bakhmal, Boysun, and Sokh districts.